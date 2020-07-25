Rajasthan crisis: Rahul Gandhi asks Governor to 'call Assembly session'

Alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was indulging in a "conspiracy" to destabilise the Congress-led Rajasthan government, Congress leader on Friday demanded Governor Kalraj Mishra to convene the Assembly session.

"The conspiracy to demolish the is clear. This is an insult to the 80 illion people of Rajasthan. The Governor should call a session of the Legislative Assembly so that the truth comes before the country," tweeted Gandhi on Friday night.

The request came soon after Chief Minister and MLAs from his camp reached the Raj Bhavan on Friday afternoon and raised slogans demanding the Assembly's special session soon, as they sat in the lawn. The MLAs reached the hotel around 2.30 pm in four buses.



said that India was ruled in accordance with the Constitution and law. He also said that any government was formed and run based on people's mandate.

Recently, Sachin Pilot, along with his supporting MLAs, rebelled against CM Gehlot's leadership, causing a political turmoil in the state. Following that, the Congress removed Pilot both as the state's deputy CM and its state unit chief.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday accepted a plea filed by Congress legislator Prithviraj Meena to make the Centre a party to an ongoing case filed by Pilot and 18 other party MLAs following disqualification notices to them by the Assembly Speaker.