LIVE updates: Congress to hold protests against BJP in Rajasthan today
The Congress will hold demonstrations today against the BJP for trying to topple its government in Rajasthan. Stay tuned for latest news live updates
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot along with senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Avinash Pandey and Ajay Maken outside a hotel in Jaipur | Photo: PTI
Latest news today live updates: The Congress party will hold demonstrations in all district headquarters in Rajasthan today against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) "conspiracy to murder democracy", the party said.
This comes amid a political crisis in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the BJP of trying to topple his government and also accused his former deputy Sachin Pilot, who he is locked in a power tussle with, of colluding with the BJP to make his own party sink.
Meanwhile, states like Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are under a coronavirus-induced weekend lockdown.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
