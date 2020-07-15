JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Sachin Pilot, rebel MLAs face disqualification from Rajasthan Assembly
Business Standard

Rajasthan political crisis: Gehlot says Pilot involved in horse trading

Pilot was removed from the posts of the Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the state Congress president on Tuesday amid a power tussle with Gehlot

Topics
Rajasthan government | Ashok Gehlot

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot
CM Ashok Gehlot said he has the proof that horse trading was being committed to topple his government

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday accused rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot of involvement in horse trading with the BJP.

Pilot was removed from the posts of the Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the state Congress president on Tuesday amid a power tussle with Gehlot.

In an interaction with reporters here, the chief minister, however, did not mention Pilot by his name but said the "former Pradesh Congress Committee president" was himself doing the deal.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan LIVE: Sachin Pilot involved in horse trading, says CM Gehlot

Gehlot said he has the proof that horse trading was being committed to topple his government.

Those who are giving clarifications were themselves involved in horse trading, Gehlot told reporters.

The CM said he (Pilot) would have performed quite good had he "struggled in his youth".

Gehlot also hit out at the national media saying it is supporting those who are involved in murdering democracy".
First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 17:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU