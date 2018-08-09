Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election: BJD backs NDA's nominee Harivansh

-
ALSO READ
In 'Hari vs Hari' battle for RS deputy chairman, NDA's Harivansh has edge
Stage set for rare contest to elect deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha
The opposition has an upper hand in the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman contest
Opposition to demand govt to hold RS deputy chairman election soon
Rajya Sabha election result: BJP set to get working majority in Upper House
-
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has extended his support to National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh for the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman.
NDA has fielded Janata Dal (United) leader Singh for the post which has been lying vacant since June after the retirement of Congress leader PJ Kurien. The joint Opposition has fielded Congress' BK Hariprasad for the post.
Talking to media, Patnaik said he had a word with Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar about the same and is ready to support his party's candidate.
"Nitish Kumar has spoken to me. We will be supporting JD(U) candidate for the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman elections," he said.
Harivansh is a first time MP of JD (U), while Hariprasad is three-time parliamentarian of the Congress party. The elections will be held on the second last day of the monsoon session of Parliament on August 9.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU