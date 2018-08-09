Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election: BJD backs NDA's nominee Harivansh

(BJD) chief and Odisha Chief Minister has extended his support to Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Singh for the post of Deputy Chairman.

NDA has fielded (United) leader Singh for the post which has been lying vacant since June after the retirement of leader PJ Kurien. The joint Opposition has fielded Congress' BK Hariprasad for the post.

Talking to media, Patnaik said he had a word with Bihar Chief Minister and (United) chief Nitish Kumar about the same and is ready to support his party's candidate.

"Nitish Kumar has spoken to me. We will be supporting JD(U) candidate for the deputy chairman elections," he said.

Harivansh is a first time MP of JD (U), while Hariprasad is three-time parliamentarian of the party. The elections will be held on the second last day of the monsoon session of Parliament on August 9.