Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election: BJD backs NDA's nominee Harivansh

Business Standard

Harivansh is a first time MP of JD (U), while Hariprasad is three-time parliamentarian of the Congress party

ANI  |  Mumbai 

Rajya Sabha deputy chairman
FILE PHOTO: Naveen Patnaik

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has extended his support to National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh for the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman.

NDA has fielded Janata Dal (United) leader Singh for the post which has been lying vacant since June after the retirement of Congress leader PJ Kurien. The joint Opposition has fielded Congress' BK Hariprasad for the post.

Talking to media, Patnaik said he had a word with Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar about the same and is ready to support his party's candidate.

"Nitish Kumar has spoken to me. We will be supporting JD(U) candidate for the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman elections," he said.

Harivansh is a first time MP of JD (U), while Hariprasad is three-time parliamentarian of the Congress party. The elections will be held on the second last day of the monsoon session of Parliament on August 9.
First Published: Thu, August 09 2018. 08:23 IST

