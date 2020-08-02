Ram Temple is almost here, but what next for hindutva politics?

“For the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is a dream come true,” said a member of the party’s state executive after the date for the bhumi pujan (ground-breaking ceremony) was announced. “What’s its electoral dividend…now that we’re building a temple? Zero.” He continued: “When the (Supreme Court) judgment cleared the way for the temple, did you see any reaction? The excitement of mobilisation, of making a case, of sensitising the Hindu within all Indians…all that was in the journey. ...