Congress MP says BJP lawmaker assaulted her as parties clash in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Ramya Haridas on Monday lodged a complaint with Speaker that she was assaulted by a BJP woman MP inside the Lower House and sought immediate action as the BJP denied charges. Parliament witnessed ruckus during the day as the opposition targeted the government over the violence in Delhi in which over 40 people died.



Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned their "unruly behaviour" and asked the Speaker to continue with normal business.

BJP and Congress members pushed and shoved each other in as opposition members vehemently protested over the issue of violence in Delhi and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. "On March 2, at 3 PM, inside Lok Sabha, I was physically assaulted by MP Jaskaur Meena (BJP parliamentarian from Rajasthan)," Haridas said in her complaint.

"Democracy was torn to shreds, ruling party MP assaulted one of our Dalit women MPs in Lok Sabha," Leader of Opposition said. The House was earlier adjourned thrice as members from the two sides pushed and shoved each other.



As the House met at 4.30 pm, Birla said, "We must maintain decorum in the House. It belongs to every member. "I am personally pained at the developments in the House. You are not pained. I do not want to run proceedings under such circumstances... Everybody should deliberate to ensure that the dignity of the House is maintained." He said senior members of the House should do their bit to ensure it runs smoothly.



Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and others raise slogans during a protest over Delhi violence, at Parliament. PTI

During the Winter Session last year, the Congress had alleged that two of its women parliamentarians, including Haridas, were "manhandled" by marshals in the when they were protesting in the Well of the House over the Maharashtra government formation. Both the MPs had lodged a complaint with Speaker Birla.

The was adjourned for the day on Monday following uproar. As the Upper House re-assembled at 2 pm after an adjournment earlier in the day, Opposition MPs including those belonging to the Congress, AAP, Left, TMC, SP, BSP and DMK were up on their feet shouting slogans and accusing the government of failing in its duty.