Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs had spent tense moments in Guwahati: CM Shinde

-
ALSO READ
MVA govt lost majority as 38 MLAs withdraw support: Rebel Shinde in SC plea
MVA has lost majority as 38 MLAs have withdrawn support: Shinde in SC plea
Maharashtra political crisis: Shinde calls meeting of rebel MLAs in Assam
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins floor test in Assembly with 164 votes
Shiv Sena calls Eknath Shinde's trust vote victory 'stolen majority'
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who had accompanied him to Guwahati had spent tense moments as and when they watched TV news showing various happenings following their rebellion.
Speaking at a meeting organised by rebel Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar in suburban Kurla, Shinde said MLAs would get tense while watching the news from the hotel in Guwahati where they were camping after leaving Maharashtra.
Post the rebellion, Shiv Sainiks staged protests against the breakaway MLAs in various parts of Maharashtra, necessitating the deployment of additional police personnel outside the homes and offices of some of the legislators.
"It was said that the MLAs were forcibly held in the hotel in Guwahati contrary to the fact that they were free and enjoying themselves. The rebellion was not for power. They would get tense initially but later they felt relaxed," Shinde told a gathering.
He reiterated that his rebellion was not aimed at seizing power but to take forward the ideals of Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Hindutva, and ensuring the development of Maharashtra.
Referring to some MLAs dancing in a hotel in Goa, where they had stayed before returning to Mumbai for the floor test, Shinde said it was normal as they were elated.
A video of a few MLAs dancing in the hotel after Shinde was named as the chief minister had gone viral.
"We were criticised for everything. But in Guwahati, we held on to our patience. We are staunch shiv sainiks and will not tolerate injustice. In Guwahati, we held meetings every day. Initially, we were tense but slowly our numbers grew, " Shinde recalled.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU