Prez polls: Sinha cancels Mumbai visit after Shiv Sena backs Droupadi Murmu

-
ALSO READ
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to visit Tripura, Bihar on July 5
NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to file her nomination today
Murmu to visit Meghalaya to seek support for her candidature in Prez polls
Droupadi Murmu meets JMM, NDA leaders, seeks support for prez poll
BSP extends support to the BJP-led NDA's Prez candidate Droupadi Murmu
-
The Opposition's candidate for the next week's Presidential election, Yashwant Sinha, has cancelled his visit to Mumbai scheduled on Saturday in the wake of the Shiv Sena announcing support for the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) nominee Droupadi Murmu.
"Sinha's visit to Mumbai, where he was scheduled to meet and address the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) legislators, has been cancelled," an NCP leader said.
The visit has been cancelled because Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has announced his party's support to Murmu, he added.
On Tuesday, Thackeray had announced that his party would support Murmu, saying that this is the first occasion wherein a tribal woman is getting the opportunity to become the President. He had said that several party leaders, especially from the tribal community like MLC Aamshya Padvi, former MLA Nirmala Gavit, and Eklavya Sanghtana's Shivajirao Dhavale had urged him to back Murmu, although there was no pressure on him.
The Shiv Sena has 19 MPs in Lok Sabha, including 18 from Maharashtra. It has three MPs in Rajya Sabha, 55 MLAs, although 40 of these legislators have sided with the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
The Sena headed the MVA government also comprising the NCP and Congress. However, it collapsed on June 29 following a rebellion by Shinde.
The Congress has 44 MLAs and one Lok Sabha and three Rajya Sabha members, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has 53 legislators, 4 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members each.
Polls to elect the next president will be held on July 18. The race for the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be between Murmu and Sinha.
After getting the support of some regional parties like BJD, YSR-CP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JDS, Shiromani Akali Dal and Shiv Sena, the vote share of Murmu has already crossed 60 per cent. It was around 50 per cent at the time of her nomination.
Murmu had visited Mumbai on Thursday as part of her poll campaign, and met the BJP MLAs and MPs from Maharashtra as well as the legislators of its allies including the Shiv Sena faction led by Shinde.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU