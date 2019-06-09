Rumblings within Bihar NDA resurface over tussle for 'Big Brother' tag

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a grand Iftar party on May 28 at his official residence in Patna. People were congratulating him on the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA’s) spectacular performance in the recently concluded general election, in which the coalition bagged 39 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

The question on everyone's mind, however, was how many central ministerial berths Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) — which won 16 seats in the election — would get. The party, earlier in the day, had decided to join the Modi government. The news was ...