Samajwadi Party to give unconditional support to JD (S) in K'taka by-polls

Samajwadi Party (SP) unit of Karnataka has announced to give unconditional support to candidates of Janata Dal (Secular) in the upcoming state assembly by-polls scheduled to be held on November 3.
"With the Karnataka By-Election on November 3-- SIRA and RR Nagar, We Samajwadi Party, Karnataka is wholeheartedly willing to give our unconditional support to JDS candidates. We are making every effort for the JDS Candidates winning at this point," Robin Mathews, State president of SP wrote in his letter to HD Kumaraswamy, JD (S) president.
"Also, we convey the best regards of Akhilesh Ji to you, sure we can open a new chapter as the people of Karnataka eager to see a perfect change and assuring our best to achieve," the letter added.
Sira in Tumakuru district along with Rajarajeshwari Nagar (R R Nagar) segment in the city will go for bypolls on November 3.
The Election Commission has said that the guidelines issued by it in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic are to be followed strictly during the by-polls.
