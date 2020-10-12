Karnataka cabinet reshuffle shows govt's failure in handling Covid-19: Cong

-
The Congress in Karnataka on
Monday claimed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa reshuffling his cabinet by changing the Health Minister is proof of the government's miserable failure in handling COVID-19.
Minister B Sriramulu was divested of the Health and Family Welfare portfolio by Yediyurappa today and it was allocated to Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar.
"The Cabinet Reshuffle done by CM @BSYBJP is proof of this government's miserable failure in handling the COVID Pandemic.
The fact that the Health Minister has been changed adds credence to our charge that this Govt's incompetency has led to massive loss of life and livelihood," Shivakumar tweeted.
