Sampark Se Samarthan: Shah's choice of hosts includes faithful and neutral

Ratan Naval Tata was among top personalities to host Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah during his ongoing Sampark Se Samarthan (SSS, or contact for support) campaign, which started on May 30. The former Tata Sons chairman made no discreet enquiries about Shah’s food preferences — he gathered the BJP leader was vegetarian.

His staff laid out a spread of Gujarati snacks that Shah and his colleagues savoured to the last bite. The conversation was polite and anodyne, undisturbed by the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST), demonetisation or the ...