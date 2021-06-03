Senseless acts of violence brought only misery to J-K: PDP chief Mufti

-
Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday condemned the kiiling of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Municipal Councillor of Pulwama's Tral Rakesh Pandita and said these 'senseless acts of violence' have brought only misery to the Union Territory.
"Shocked to hear that BJP leader Rakesh Pandit has been shot dead by militants. These senseless acts of violence have brought only misery to J & K. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace," Mufti tweeted.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Municipal Councillor of Pulwama's Tral Rakesh Pandita was killed in the firing by three terrorists in Tral Payeen here on Wednesday.
The attack on the Municipal Councillor took place when he was not accompanied by his two Personal Security Officers (PSOs).
"Late in the evening today (Wednesday), three unidentified terrorists fired upon Municipal Councillor of Tral Rakesh Pandita. He was a resident of Tral Bala who was visiting his friend at Tral Payeen. Somnath Pandita succumbed to injuries whereas daughter of his friend is seriously wounded," Inspector-General, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told ANI.
"Pertinently, the said Councillor was residing in secure accommodation in Srinagar and was provided with two PSOs. The Councillor was not accompanied by the PSOs during his visit to Tral," Kumar added.
Police and security forces have cordoned the area and a massive search operation has been launched to nab the assailants.
