Coronavirus outbreak to delay panchayat polls in Bihar: State govt

-
ALSO READ
2020 wrap: Bihar went to polls amid Covid-19; NDA scraped through
UP govt's Covid management unparalleled: BJP vice prez Radha Mohan Singh
Bihar 10th result out on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Puja Kumari tops
Bihar assembly witnesses different shades of Nitish Kumar
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 out on biharboard.ac.in: Direct download link
-
The Bihar government has decided to delay the Panchayat elections in the state due to the Covid outbreak. The tenure of Panchayat representatives in Bihar ended on June 15 this year.
The decision was taken during a meeting of the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Nititish Kumar on Tuesday.
Nitish Kumar has already hinted at no extension to tenure of Panchayat representatives despite his alliance partners BJP, and the opposition favouring the extension.
The Nitish Kumar government came up with an optional method to constitute similar Panchayat bodies which will work until election.
Samrat Chaudhary, the Panchayati Raj minister of Bihar said: "We will constitute Panchayat Samiti, Panchayat Court, suggestion committee in district council etc to continue in absence of elected members of Panchayat.
"The state government will not organize the elections of Panchayat in near future amid severe corona infection."
Sources have said that Nitish Kumar tactically took such a decision after the severe second wave of corona hit the state. The health infrastructure of Bihar completely collapsed during the period. As a result, a large number of people lost their lives due to deadly infection.
"Contesting the election after a dismal performance may hurt Nitish Kumar's fortune. He may badly lose the elections as was seen in Uttar Pradesh, where BJP did not find much support. Hence, he has decided to avoid the election on scheduled time," RK Srivastava, political expert based in Patna.
The Nitish Kumar government has amended sections 14, 39,, 66 and 92 of Panchayati Raj act 2006 to provide additional power to current representatives of Panchayat.
Sources have said that the current Panchayat representatives and officials of civil administration will jointly operate Panchayat Samiti, Panchayat court suggestion Samiti of district council.
--IANS
ajk/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU