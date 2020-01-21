Shah firm on CAA despite protests; Congress accuses him and Modi of lying

A day before the Supreme Court is set to hear over a hundred petitions challenging the constitutionality of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Home Minister on Tuesday said the law will not be scrapped despite the protests against it. Addressing a public meeting in Lucknow, Shah accused the Opposition of "misleading" people on CAA.

In the capital, Congress leader accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah of “lying” on as many as “nine” counts on CAA, Population Register (NPR) and Register of Citizens (NRC). Asked about the party’s stand on the NPR having been notified and to be undertaken from April 1 onwards along with the Census, Sibal said all issues related to NPR and NRC can be answered only after the apex court decides on CAA. Whatever the court’s verdict, he said, there are misgivings among the people about CAA, NPR and NRC and they are out on the streets protesting.

In a series of tweets, the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India (RGI) said the data collected will be secure and non-compliance could lead to penalty. "While confidentiality about your data is guaranteed by Census Act, 1948; the same law specifies penalty for BOTH public AND census officials for non-compliance or violation of any provision of the Act," the RGI said.

The (NPR) exercise will be carried out along with the house listing phase of the census from April 1 to September 30, 2020. Kerala and West Bengal governments have said they will not carry out the NPR. Several of the non-BJP state governments will also pass resolutions against the CAA.

In Lucknow, Shah said there is no provision in the amended law for taking anyone's citizenship away. Shah challenged opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and to have a discussion with him on the issue.

Sibal said he challenges Modi and Shah to a debate on CAA, NRC and NPR. Sibal, who will also argue the case against the CAA in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, said Modi and Shah were “lying” on the issue that the law is non-discriminatory.

Sibal said no previous citizenship-related law, and its subsequent amendments, envisioned granting citizenship of India on the basis of religion, but the one brought by the Modi government discriminates on the basis of religion. He said claims that CAA and NRC were not related is also a “lie” as evident from Shah’s statements connecting the two, as also the speech of the President to the joint sitting of Parliament last year. He said these statements also punch a hole in recent claims that NPR and NRC are unrelated, when it is evident that NPR data will become the basis for NRC.

On claims that NPR has not been notified, Sibal termed this also a “lie”. He said NPR has been notified in the gazette and will start from April 1 and asserted that the experience in Assam has exposed the “lie” that CAA process will not affect Indian citizens. He pointed to the fate that the family of former president Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, and those who have served in the armed forces, have suffered as they were put in the list of ‘doubtful’ citizens.

Sibal said claims of Uttar Pradesh government that they have identified over 30,000 Hindu migrants not given citizenship was also a “lie”. He questioned the basis on which the migrants were identified when the CAA rules have not been framed, neither has the NPR process started. “The poor of this country have everything to fear from CAA, NPR and NRC,” he said.

In Lucknow, Shah said, “If any clause of the CAA takes away the citizenship of anyone, including Muslims, they can tell me. The agitations and sit-ins, which are being organised in the country against it, are wrong.” He said the proportion of Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains in Pakistan and Bangladesh dropped drastically after Partition.

"Where have they gone? They were either killed, converted or came to India as refugees. These blind people cannot see that atrocities were committed on crores of people," Shah said. He said the construction of Ram temple will begin in three months.

According to a PTI report, a group of people, ostensibly from East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, sat in the front row of Shah’s public meeting in Lucknow, to support the CAA. "There were 200 families who came to India in 1952. We were given five acres, a one-room house and a pair of bulls," claimed Anukul Chandra Das from Ramia Behad block in Kheri.

In a related development, Janata Dal (United) leader Pavan Varma has asked party chief Nitish Kumar to clarify his position on the issue of aligning with the BJP in the Delhi Assembly polls. On Monday, Shiromani Akali Dal announced its refusal to contest as an ally of the BJP in Delhi. Varma said he might quit the party if he finds Kumar’s reply unsatisfactory.

A few state governments have declared that they will not participate in the NPR exercise now alleging it is a prelude to a countrywide Assemblies of Kerala and Punjab have adopted resolutions announcing their opposition to the exercise.

Last week, at a meeting convened by the Union Home Ministry to discuss the modalities to be adopted during the house listing phase of the Census 2021 and the NPR, a few non-BJP-ruled states raised objections over the new methodology to be adopted in the NPR exercise.

Rajasthan Chief Secretary D B Gupta had said he and the representatives of a few other states raised objections to a few questions to be asked by enumerators to people during the NPR exercise.

"We said certain questions in NPR are impractical, like those related to the birthplace of parents. There are many people in the country who don't know their birth place. I don't know what is the purpose of such questions and we have told the meeting to remove such questions," Gupta had said.