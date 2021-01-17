Shiv Sena to contest Assembly elections in West Bengal: Sanjay Raut

The has decided to



contest the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, party MP said on Sunday.

He said the decision to contest the polls has been taken after holding discussions with Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

"So, here is the much-awaited update. After discussions with Party Chief Shri Uddhav Thackeray, has decided to contest the Assembly Elections. We are reaching Kolkata soon...!! Jai Hind, Jai Bangla!" Raut tweeted.

He, however, didn't specify the number of seats the Sena will contest in

Elections to the 294-member WB assembly are due in April-May this year.

The Sena is in power in Maharashtra along with the NCP and Congress under the aegis of Maha Vikas Aghadi.

