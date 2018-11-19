Sirisena's all-party meeting ends with no hope for Lanka's political crisis

The all-party meeting called by Sri Lankan President Maithripala on Sunday ended with no solution for the ongoing political crisis in the island nation.

The meeting was attended by former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and representatives of his party as well as the unconstitutionally ousted Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was joined by the representatives of the United Front (UNF) along with representatives of other political parties, reported Colombo Page.

Former cabinet minister and United Party (UNP) parliamentarian Harsha de Silva said that the meeting concluded with no breakthrough as suggested that the minority government headed by Rajapska continues to hold the office.

"They want to drag impasse along giving lame excuses of procedure," Colombo Page quoted de Silva as saying.

and the members of the minority government have maintained their stance that the two no-confidence motions passed in Parliament against Rajapaksa did not follow proper procedure.

tumbled into a constitutional crisis after President Sirisena ousted then-Prime Minister Wickremesinghe and named Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister.

Sirisena further suspended the country's Parliamentary proceedings until November 16.

However, on November 5, the Sri Lankan President announced to reconvene the Parliament on November 14, amid rising demands by legislators of the state to end the political crisis in the island nation as soon as possible.

On November 14, the Sri Lankan Parliament passed a no-confidence motion against the government of Rajapaksa.

Following which the Parliament on November 15 witnessed a huge ruckus as members got into fistfights, hurled objects at each and even tried to attack Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.