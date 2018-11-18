Telangana polls: TRS is fighting for another term to fulfil unkept promises

When Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhara Rao told (not asked) his cabinet that he was advancing the Assembly elections, the first to be held in the new state, he believed the timing was just right —wrapped up elsewhere, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress alike would be distracted by other Assembly elections and he could steer the poll along political lines, harking back to the statehood movement.

He had, after all, led the movement for 14 years, launching his own party, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), in 2001. At the centre of the struggle, apart from ...