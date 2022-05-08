Aazad Samaj Party(K) plan to fight Rajasthan polls: Chandrashekhar Azad

-
The Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) has a plan to contest the Assembly elections in Rajasthan due next year end, its founder Chandrashekhar Azad said here on Sunday.
He said the party will soon take out a 'Nyay Rally' in all 33 districts of Rajasthan and a state-level rally will be taken out in capital Jaipur as well.
"The party has a plan to contest the Assembly election and it will be revealed at an appropriate time. We feel that people will recognize us as an alternative to the BSP whose supporters have been betrayed," Azad told reporters.
The Bhim Army chief was referring to the outrage among the supporters of Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 2019 after all six BSP MLAs, who had won the 2018 Assembly polls, defected to the ruling Congress.
"The ruling government has not been able to provide justice to the Dalits. People from the exploited and marginalised sections in Rajasthan are unhappy. Sometimes they vote for the BJP to defeat the Congress and at times vote for the Congress to defeat the BJP, but they are always cheated," he said.
The party will take out a 'Nyay Rally' in all 33 districts of the state to make people aware about the issues, including the protection of rights of the people belonging to "the exploited sections, he said.
Azad also criticised senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot over the recent communal clashes in Jodhpur, saying the "chief minister couldn't even save his home district".
