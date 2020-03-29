Sorry, but virus must be 'nipped in the bud': PM apologises for lockdown

Prime Minister (PM) on Sunday apologised twice for the 21-day lockdown having inconvenienced people, but said tough decisions were needed to “nip the disease in the bud”. He appealed to the people to maintain social distancing and not violate the lockdown by coming out of their homes.

In his address, Modi said people might wonder why the PM “has put everyone in such trouble”, but stressed that there was no option but a lockdown to fight the contagion in a country with a population of 1.3 billion. He said the battle is between life and death, given what countries the world over are experiencing, and that is why such strong measures have been taken.

Modi said he extends heartfelt apology to all Indians and said he strongly feels from the core of his heart that the people will forgive him because he had to take certain decisions which may have caused hardship to the people.





The PM did not specifically mention the countless migrants who, over the past five days, have queued up to hail buses, or even cycled or walked hundreds of kilometres, in an effort to reach their homes after he had announced the lockdown from Tuesday midnight. Modi, however, said he understands what the poor must be going through.

Quoting a Sanskrit saying, ‘evam evam vikar, api tarunha saadhyate sukham’, that is “an illness and its scourge should be nipped in the bud itself”, the PM said when a disease becomes incurable, treating it is arduous.

Possibly alluding to those who are trying to get to their homes from big cities to smaller towns and villages, or still not following precautions, the PM said those violating the lockdown do not understand the seriousness of the challenge.



“Everyone has to protect themselves and their families and for the next many days they have to abide by the Lakshman Rekha. The determination and restraint of each Indian will help in facing the crisis,” he said.

“Aarogyam param bhagyam, swasthyam sarwaarth sadhanam, that is good health is the greatest fortune,” the PM said. He said health is the only way to happiness in the world, and social distancing is the most effective way of fighting Covid-19.

The PM said people need to understand that in the current situation, we need to ensure social distance, not human or emotional distance.

Modi said it has pained him to see that some of those quarantined are being stigmatised and ill-treated. He said social distancing is the most effective way in fighting the blight.

“Our sympathy for the poor should also be far greater. Our humanity stems from the fact that whenever we see a poor or hungry person, we first try and feed him or her in this time of crisis,” he said.

Modi shared his conversations on phone with some of those engaged in the fight against the virus, including a person who has recovered from Covid-19.

Modi said has incarcerated the world. “It is posing a challenge to knowledge, science, the rich and the poor, the strong and the weak alike. It is not confined to any nation’s borders, nor does it make distinction of region or season,” he said.

The PM said the zeal and commitment of doctors, nurses, paramedics, Asha workers and sanitation workers is helping the country fight the infection at such a massive scale. He said the country is concerned about their health and the government has announced a health insurance cover of ~50 lakh for them.

He thanked retail shopkeepers in keeping their shops open, drivers, workers, banking sector employees, those working with e-commerce companies, deliverymen and all those keeping supply chains operational, or ensuring people watch uninterrupted television. He requested them to follow safety precautions.