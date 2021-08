State scan: Is relationship between Shiv Sena and BJP well and truly over?

“At the end of the day, a (political) alliance is like a marriage. For it to work, you need to have a spouse, and one mouse,” said a Maharashtra politician. “But people are not always ready to accept that.

These are politicians: Human beings who are ambitious, impatient and convinced of their own greatness. Introducing Narayan Rane as a central player in the Maharashtra mix is the surest indication that the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), once locked in a marriage, can never come together again,” he added. The breakup of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, ...