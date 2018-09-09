State scan: Results of ULBs' polls paint a fractured polity in Karnataka

With just seven months to go for the Lok Sabha elections, the results of the urban local bodies’ (ULBs’) elections have added to the hazy political environment in the state. Unlike the Assembly elections, the Congress emerged as the largest party by winning 982 of the 2,664 seats spanning 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats, followed by the BJP at 929.

The JD (S), which now leads the coalition government in the state, finished a distant third with 375 seats. A close analysis of the numbers, however, shows that the BJP has improved ...