Story in numbers: Analysing the victory margins of new Lok Sabha MPs

The victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election was historic because of two factors: The number of seats the BJP took, as well as the enormity of the margin by which several leaders won. For example, Darshana V Jardosh from the Surat Lok Sabha constituency won with the biggest vote share: She got 74.4 per cent (790,000) of the vote.

Running her close was C R Patil from the Navsari Lok Sabha constituency: He secured a vote share of 74.3 per cent and got more than 900,000 votes. But some successful candidates had low vote ...