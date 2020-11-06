Struggle against centre's farm laws about honour, respect, dignity: Sidhu

-
ALSO READ
Sidhu attacks Centre over farm laws, bats for govt procurement of crops
Cops put up summons outside Navjot Sidhu's house for violating poll code
Punjab minister, who shared stage with Rahul, tests positive for Covid-19
Assembly: Oppn slams Punjab govt for not tabling bill against farm laws
Will pass resolution or Bill in Assembly to counter farm laws: Amarinder
-
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said that struggle against the Centre's farm laws is also a struggle for honour, respect and dignity.
Sidhu was addressing farmers at Vallah Sabzi Mandi in Amritsar on Friday.
"The Centre owes thousands of crores of rupees to Punjab. Entire Punjab stands united in our struggle against the centre's farm laws. It is also a struggle for our honour, respect and dignity," Sidhu said.
The Congress leader said, "Some people are trying to divert your attention from real issues. The Centre's agenda is clear from its black laws. The remaining agenda was fulfilled through punishment for stubble burning, Electricity Amendment Bill and no subsidies for farmers."
Farmers in Punjab have been protesting against the three agriculture laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 -- since they were passed by the Parliament.
Recently, Punjab Assembly had passed a resolution rejecting three farm laws enacted by the central government with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh later leading a delegation to Governor VP Singh Badnore urging him to give his assent to three new bills by the assembly.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU