Taking charge: S N Srivastava should try to restore belief in Delhi police

Have you watched Die Hard 4.0? Every television channel in the US is taken over by terrorist hackers, who send the same frozen image of the White House everywhere, and the same ominous scroll at the bottom of the screen: “What if this is just the beginning? What if you are alone and dial 911 and no one answers?” it says.

This was the chilling reality for those in northeast Delhi (and elsewhere) who tried to call the police last week and no one picked up the phone. We now know from painstaking research by NDTV that altogether around 13,000 calls were made by terrorised ...