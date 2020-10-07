Tamil Nadu 2021 Assembly elections: Palaniswami to be AIADMK's CM candidate

-
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) named co-coordinator and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami as its chief ministerial candidate for the 2021 Assembly elections. The announcement was made by party coordinator O Panneerselvam.
AIADMK also appointed an 11-member steering committee. The committee has six members from Palaniswami camp and five are from Panneerselvam camp.
The six members of the steering committee from EPS camp are Dindigul Sreenivasan, Thangamani, SP Velumani, D Jayakumar, CV Shanmugam Kamaraj.
The OPS camp members include JCD Prabhakar, Manoj Pandian, PA Mohan, Ex-MP Gopalakrishnan, MLA Manickam.
