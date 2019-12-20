The Anglo-Indian community on the loss of seats in the legislatures

When the British left India, the Anglo-Indians felt betrayed. They feared retribution in an independent nation whose "purebred" natives had been denied even the paltry privileges that this mixed breed of half-British descent enjoyed under colonial rulers.

Seventy-two years later, the country’s Anglo-Indians are sensing a second betrayal after the government last week decided to do away with nominated seats reserved for members of the community in Parliament and state legislatures. The Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill, which Parliament passed on December 12, has ended ...