JUST IN
PM Modi's frequent Himachal visits show BJP's failures: AAP state chief
Rahul Gandhi lead Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Andhra Pradesh
Gehlot hopes for Mallikarjun Kharge's win in Congress presidential race
Some leaders openly supporting Kharge disturbs level-playing field: Tharoor
Nehru's 'insertion' of Article 370 caused Kashmir issue: Amit Shah
Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Karnataka's Bommagondanahalli
Cong prez poll: Office-bearers barred from voting in assigned states
Showcasing 'alternative to BJP' main agenda at CPI's national congress
Tharoor hails Congress' decision to have secret ballot for party prez polls
Still looking for free trade deal with India by Diwali, says Britain
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
PM Modi's frequent Himachal visits show BJP's failures: AAP state chief
Business Standard

The Congress president's election: All you need to know about its history

As Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor battle it out, here is a concise history of the Congress party's presidency

Topics
Indian National Congress | mallikarjun kharge | Shashi Tharoor

Aditi Phadnis  |  New Delhi 

Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (left) and Shashi Tharoor file nomination for the post of party president, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: PTI
Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (left) and Shashi Tharoor file nomination for the post of party president, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: PTI

The Indian National Congress (INC) will get a new president on October 19. The voting to elect the new president will take place on October 17. Mallikarjun Kharge or Dr Shashi Tharoor will be the next president of the INC. This will be the first time in over two decades that the party will have an elected president. In 2000, Sonia Gandhi defeated Jitendra Prasada to become the Congress president.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian National Congress

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 11:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU