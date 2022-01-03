Time to recalibrate Bengal rhetoric: BJP faces next test in civic polls

If the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a sensational electoral debut in West Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, no less disquieting for the party was its decline in just two years. The fall started with the loss in the 2021 Assembly polls — where the BJP’s big consolation was it emerged second, displacing the Left Front as the principal Opposition in the legislature.

The BJP won 77 of the 291 seats it fought on and secured a vote share of 38.13 per cent, a drop from the 44 leads it gained in the Assembly segments through the 18 it won of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2019. Its ...