TMC to set up ad hoc committee in Goa to strengthen base for 2024 polls

-
ALSO READ
Goa Congress spokesperson Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik quits, joins TMC
Goa polls: Sushmita Dev, Sourav Chakraborty appointed as TMC co-in-charges
All political parties in Goa in cahoots with BJP, alleges Mahua Moitra
Trinamool Congress' entry enlivens Goa politics ahead of Assembly polls
Goa Congress' former working president joins Trinamool Congress
-
The Goa unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to set up an ad hoc state level executive committee with a view to strengthen its base in the state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The Mamata Banerjee-led political outfit had failed to open its account in the Goa Assembly elections held in February this year despite a vociferous campaign.
Recently, the party appointed cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad as it in-charge for the state, replacing Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra.
On Friday, Azad, in the presence of party leader Derek O'Brien, held a meeting to take a stock of the party's future prospects in the BJP-ruled coastal state.
"It was decided that the party will install an ad hoc state executive committee with immediate effect for the state," a senior party functionary told PTI.
Azad, during his interaction with the party leaders here, emphasised to work with a renewed vigour in view of the the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
"The ad hoc committee will work at the grassroot level. The party will declare its final committee later later this year," he said.
The TMC had recently faced a setback in Goa after its state unit president Kiran Kandolkar quit the party along with two other members.
The BJP, which won 20 seats in the 40-member House in the Assembly polls, returned to power with the support of two MLAs of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three Independents. The MGP had contested the elections in alliance with the TMC.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU