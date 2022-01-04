JUST IN
Goa polls: Sushmita Dev, Sourav Chakraborty appointed as TMC co-in-charges

Trinamool Congress on Monday has appointed Sushmita Dev and Dr Sourav Chakraborty as party co-in-charges in Goa.

Goa Assembly Polls | goa assembly elections | TMC

ANI 

TMC, Tripura KMC Polls, Mamata Banerjee
TMC supporters celebrate the partys victory in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, in Kolkata (Photo: PTI)

In a press release, Abhishek Banerjee, National General Secretary of All India Trinamool Congress, said, "Our Hon'ble Chairperson Smt. Mamata Banerjee is pleased to appoint Smt. Sushmita Dev (Hon'ble MP, Rajya Sabha) and Dr Sourav Chakraborty (Ex-MLA, Alipurduar) as the State co-in-charges of the AITC Goa unit with immediate effect."

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier appointed Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra as the party's Goa in-charge in November last year.

First Published: Tue, January 04 2022. 10:23 IST

