Goa polls: Sushmita Dev, Sourav Chakraborty appointed as TMC co-in-charges

Trinamool Congress on Monday has appointed Sushmita Dev and Dr Sourav Chakraborty as party co-in-charges in Goa.
In a press release, Abhishek Banerjee, National General Secretary of All India Trinamool Congress, said, "Our Hon'ble Chairperson Smt. Mamata Banerjee is pleased to appoint Smt. Sushmita Dev (Hon'ble MP, Rajya Sabha) and Dr Sourav Chakraborty (Ex-MLA, Alipurduar) as the State co-in-charges of the AITC Goa unit with immediate effect."
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier appointed Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra as the party's Goa in-charge in November last year.
