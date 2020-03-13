Today is the last day for filing nominations for Rajya Sabha polls

-
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till Tuesday amid Opposition protests
Rajya Sabha to mark 250th session in Nov with a book on its contribution
CPI(M) keen to nominate Sitaram Yechury to Rajya Sabha with Cong help
Losses in states to prove a hurdle in BJP's quest for Rajya Sabha majority
Rajya Sabha-Lok Sabha TV merger: Which of the two will lose its identity?
-
With Friday fixed as the last day for the filing of nominations for the March 26 Rajya Sabha polls, quite a few political heavyweights in different states are slated to file their papers, including Jyotiraditya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh.
A former Congress leader, Scindia returned to state capital Bhopal a day earlier after joining the BJP in Delhi. He is slated to file his nomination in Bhopal around 2 pm.
While the BJP has fielded Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki, the Congress renominated former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baria. Digvijaya Singh filed his nomination on Thursday as ruling party's nominee in Bhopal.
Three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh, currently held by Digvijaya Singh, and BJP leaders Prabhat Jha and Satyanarayan will fall vacant next month.
Both parties will win one seat each easily, while they will have to fight it out for the third seat.
Elections for a total of 55 Rajya Sabha seats in different states would be held on March 26.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU