JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

PM must speak as 'economic corona' has plagued country's growth: Congress
Business Standard

Scindia forgot his ideology, will not get respect in BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said there is a difference between what Scindia is saying and what is in his heart

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks to the media persons during the Budget Session of Parliament

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Jyotiraditya Scindia forgot his ideology as he was apprehensive about his political future and that he would not get respect in the BJP.

Talking about Scindia's move to the BJP ending his long association with the Congress, Gandhi said there is a difference between what Scindia is saying and what is in his heart.

Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament that Scindia was an old friend of his and had forgotten his ideology as he was apprehensive about his political future.

Scindia would not get respect in the BJP, nor would he feel satisfied there, the former Congress chief said.

A day after quitting the Congress, Scindia joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in the presence of its president JP Nadda and slammed his former party for "denying reality" and "not acknowledging" new thoughts and new leadership.

Scindia has been named as the BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

First Published: Thu, March 12 2020. 18:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU