Top headlines: Sonia urges Oppn to plan for 2024 polls; Zydus gets SEC nod

Must systematically plan for 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Sonia at Oppn meet

Congress president held a virtual meeting on Friday with the leaders of 19 political parties, including the chief ministers of some Opposition-ruled states, amid efforts to boost Opposition unity and evolve a common strategy against the NDA government.

Among those who participated in the meeting were NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her counterparts from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, Uddhav Thackeray and M K Stalin. Read more

Expert panel green signals Cadila's 3-dose DNA plasmid vaccine ZyCoV-D

The expert panel advising the Indian drug regulator has given its nod to the three-dose needle free Covid-19 vaccine from Cadila Healthcare (Zydus Cadila), claimed sources in the know. Once the Drugs Controller General of India approves the emergency use authorization (EUA), this would be the world’s first DNA-plasmid vaccine.

The Cadila Healthcare stock ended down 1.38 per cent on the BSE on Friday. Read more

MPC minutes: Economy struggling to regain momentum of H2FY21, says Das

The resurgence in inflation in May and June above the upper threshold has reignited the debate on the appropriate monetary policy response, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, according to MPC minutes released on Friday.

Reserve Bank of India released minutes of the August 4-6 Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Friday. Read more

Eicher's shareholders rejected MD's re-appointment over salary hike: Report

Eicher Motors said that its shareholders at the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on August 17, 2021 have rejected the proposal for re-appointment of Siddhartha Lal as managing director of the company.

The Eicher Motor shareholders have rejected a special resolution to re-appoint managing director Siddhartha Lal for five years with effect from 1 May 2021. Read more