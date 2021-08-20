Have to plan 2024 Lok Sabha elections systematically: Sonia at Oppn meet

Congress president held a virtual meeting on Friday with the leaders of 19 political parties, including the chief ministers of some Opposition-ruled states, amid efforts to boost Opposition unity and evolve a common strategy against the NDA government.

Among those who participated in the meeting were NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her counterparts from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, Uddhav Thackeray and MK Stalin.

The meeting was part of the Congress leadership's efforts to unite various on key issues before the country, including the upcoming Assembly elections in some states.

Among the parties who took part in the meeting were TMC, NCP, DMK, Shiv Sena, JMM, CPI, CPI(M), NC, RJD, AIUDF, VCK, Loktantrik Janata Dal, JD(S), RLD, RSP, Kerala Congress (Mani), PDP and IUML.

Leaders of AAP, BSP and SP were not present at the meeting.

"I'm confident of Opposition's unity in Parliament, but larger political battle has to be fought outside it," she said while adding that Parliament's Monsoon Session was complete washout due to government's unwillingness to discuss Pegasus snooping issue.

"Ultimate goal is 2024 LS polls, must plan systematically to give a govt which believes in values of freedom movement," said Sonia.





During the meeting, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren who is also the chief of the JMM, said: "We have to struggle and resist all anti-people policies in a more cohesive manner. We have to sharpen our attacks on issues like to income increase, inflation, unemployment, farmers issue, and Covid management."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress chief, said: "We should fight the government collectively."

She said that they must forget their internal differences to take the government head on.

The Trinamool Congress leader also raised farmers issue and talked about the dictatorship of the central government. "We all have our compulsions, but time has come when nation's interests demand we rise above them. 75th year of India's independence is an occasion to reaffirm our collective resolve and Congress will not be found wanting," she added.

