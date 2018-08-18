Tripura minister demands NRC revision, to submit memorandum to PM Modi

Tribal Welfare minister on Saturday supported the revision of NRC in the state and hoped that his party IPFT would soon demand it like several other states.

(IPFT) is an ally of the ruling alliance headed by which came to power after the assembly polls in February this year.

Jamatia, who is the general secretary of IPFT, said, We were always seeking NRC in our state (Tripura). Other states are now demanding and hopefully our party will also demand it in Tripura, Jamatia said.

IPFT had earlier demanded in Tripura claiming that the indigenous communities in the state were suffering an identity crisis.

He said, Prime Minister and president had made a lot of statements on NRC and said talks on revising the register is going on at the central level. "I think this issue (NRC) is a burning issue.

Chief Minister had rejected the demand for saying there was no public demand for it and that he was unaware of any IPFT call for it.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT), another tribal regional party, has demanded NRC revision in the northeastern state like in Assam.

A three-member INPT delegation of the party led by its president, Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl is slated to visit New Delhi and submit a memorandum on the issue to Prime Minister this month, its general secretary Jagadish Debbarma told reporters.

As a primary step we will go to Delhi on August 28 and submit a memorandum in favour of NRC in Tripura to the Registrar General of Citizen Register, the PMO, the Home Minister and others. Other decisions will be taken later," Debbarma said.

Possibilities of filing a petition with the Supreme Court to allow would be discussed in the next party meeting, he added.