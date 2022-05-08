'Two cylinders then at price of one now': Rahul Gandhi compares LPG prices

-
ALSO READ
Commercial LPG cylinders hiked by Rs 100; will cost Rs 2,101
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50 from today; to cost Rs 999.50
Price of commercial LPG cylinders reduced by Rs 102.50 starting Jan 1
Commercial LPG price hiked for 3rd month straight by Rs 102.50/cylinder
OMCs hike price of commercial LPG gas cylinder by Rs 100 in Delhi
-
A day after the price of Liquefied petroleum gas cylinder was hiked by Rs 50, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday compared LPG prices between the UPA tenure and the present BJP government at the Centre.
The hike in the LPG prices has attracted criticism across the Opposition parties with the Trinamool Congress condemning the price rise and the youth wing of the Congress, Indian Youth Congress staged a protest outside the residence of Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.
Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the price of the LPG during the UPA tenure was Rs 410 and the subsidy provided was Rs 827, while the LPG costs Rs 999 during the NDA tenure with zero subsidy.
The Congress leader further took a jibe at the Centre and said that two cylinders were available then for the price of one now.
"2 cylinders then for the price of 1 now! Only Congress governs for the welfare of poor & middle-class Indian families. It's the core of our economic policy," Gandhi tweeted.
Notably, the price of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Rs 50. With the latest revision, domestic LPG cylinders will retail at Rs 999.50 in Delhi.
Earlier this month, the price of commercial LPG cylinders had been increased. On May 1, the price of a 19-kilograms commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50 to Rs 2355.50.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU