Uddhav Thackeray extends best wishes to new Maha CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis

Shiv Sena president on Thursday extended best wishes to new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shinde, a rebel Sena leader, was sworn in earlier on Thursday, a day after Thackeray stepped down as chief minister.

Best wishes to newly appointed Chief minister @mieknathshinde ji and Deputy Chief minister @Dev_Fadnavis ji. I wish you do a good job for Maharashtra, Thackeray tweeted in Marathi.

