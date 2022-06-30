Congress leaders meet Uddhav; 'no discussion on continuance of MVA yet'

-
ALSO READ
Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates Shivaji fort replica near Mumbai airport
SC orders status quo on HC order asking Uber India to comply with MVA norms
Attempts to separate Mumbai from Maha won't be allowed to succeed: Uddhav
People of Maharashtra will thwart attempts to vitiate atmosphere, says CM
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 15
-
Maharashtra Congress leaders on Thursday met Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray at his residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra a day after he resigned as chief minister.
It was a courtesy call as they had worked with Thackeray as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government for the last two-and-half years, said Congress leader Nitin Raut. As to whether the MVA, an alliance of Sena, Congress and NCP, would continue, he said it was yet to be discussed.
Congress would function as an opposition party, he said.
State Congress chief Nana Patole said the party would contest the coming local body polls on its own, while the decision as to whether to continue the alliance for Assembly and Lok Sabha polls would be taken by the party leadership.
The three parties would be together in raising issues concerning common people, Patole said. Besides Raut and Patole, Congress leaders Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Amit Deshmukh, Sunil Kedar and Yashomati Thakur met Thackeray.
"We assured Thackeray that Congress is with him and we would fight the new government on the political as well as legal fronts as it is coming to power through corrupt means," Chavan told PTI.
The Sena chief told them that he would not give up, Chavan added. From the Sena's side, Thackeray's son Aaditya, Sachin Ahir, Vinayak Raut, Bhaskar Jadhav, Diwakar Raote and Subhash Desai were present, sources said.
Thackeray resigned as chief minister on Wednesday after the Supreme Court greenlighted a floor test following rebellion by Sena leader Eknath Shinde and majority of Sena MLAs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU