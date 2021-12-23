UP govt probe of Ayodhya land 'scam' an eyewash, SC must step in: Priyanka

-
ALSO READ
Statsguru: Four charts explain how gender-equal are India's elections
Women's participation in elections has exceeded that of men: CEC Chandra
Mayawati demands ban on pre-poll surveys ahead of elections
Uttar Pradesh government prepares for pre-poll supplementary budget
Will ally only with small parties for UP elections: Congress' state chief
-
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the probe ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government into the Ayodhya land "scam" was an eyewash and demanded intervention of the Supreme Court.
Addressing a press conference here, she said the Supreme Court should take suo motu cognizance of the matter and intervene as the Ram temple in Ayodhya is being built following its order.
Targeting the ruling BJP, she alleged that its leaders were committing "loot" and hurting people's faith.
The probe to be conducted by district officials is an eyewash, she said.
The state government has ordered a probe into reports of relatives of BJP leaders and government officials allegedly "usurping" land near the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal told PTI on Wednesday that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath "has ordered the revenue department to probe the matter thoroughly."
A news report has claimed that MLAs, mayors, relatives of the commissioner, SDM and DIG bought land in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court announced the verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, clearing the way for construction of the Ram temple.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU