Sajjad Lone led People's Conference pulls out of J&K's Gupkar Alliance

-
ALSO READ
Upon return from Delhi, Farooq Abdullah says 'level of mistrust' in J&K
Suppression in J&K must end to make PM's dialogue process credible: Mufti
Delimitation, holding of polls needed for restoring J&K statehood: Shah
Issues in Jammu and Kashmir are different from each other: Farooq
NC chief Farooq Abdullah begins internal deliberations over Centre's invite
-
Sajad Lone led Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) pulled out of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Sunday.
In a letter to Dr Farooq Abdullah, president, PAGD, Lone said, "It is difficult for us to stay on. There has been a breach of trust between partners which we believe is beyond remedy. The majoritarian view in our party is that we should pull out of the alliance in an amicable manner rather than waiting for things to get messier. And I am confirming that we will no longer be a part of the PAGD alliance."
"We are divorcing from the alliance, not its objectives. We will continue to adhere to the objectives that we set out when this alliance was made. And the PAGD leadership should be assured that we will extend support on all issues which fall within the ambit of stated objectives," Lone added.
The development comes two days before PAGD's scheduled meeting on December 21.
PAGD's last meeting took place in August last when the leaders adopted a resolution to restore the constitutional position of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under Article 370 and 35A.
Speaking to reporters, Sajad Lone said, "I want to ask the National Conference, what has happened in the last six months that participation in the Delimitation Commission meeting was an endorsement of abrogation of Article 370 then, and not now? They need to answer this."
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) will meet Delimitation Commission on Monday
The Central government has constituted a Delimitation Commission headed by Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai for the purpose of delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU