UPCC President, other party workers held while protesting farm laws

-
ALSO READ
Congress will launch agitation against 'dismal' law and order in UP: Lallu
Will remain at Agra border with buses until UP govt allows to move: Cong
UP Cong leaders arrested during protest outside Lucknow Raj Bhavan
Jungle raj in UP, says Priyanka; Cong to launch e-campaign against crime
Oppn alleges UP govt hiding deep secret in Dubey encounter, demands probe
-
UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu and other party workers were held while staging protest against the new farm laws in the state capital on Monday, a party leader said.
Led by the UPCC president, Congress workers from all over the state converged at the Parivartan Chowk here and staged a protest against the "anti-farm" laws, party's media convenor Lalan Kumar said.
While trying to move towards the Raj Bhawan, party workers and its chief were held, Kumar said.
There are reports from some districts that party workers, who were on their way to Lucknow to take part in the programme, were detained and not allowed to proceed, Lalan claimed.
The workers raised slogans against the new laws and said party would force the government to take them back, Lalan said.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to three contentious farm bills passed in Parliament last week that have triggered farmers' protest in some states.
These three farm bills are: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU