Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat submits resignation to governor

Chief Minister on Tuesday announced his resignation to governor Baby Rani Maurya. The move comes amid speculations in the state political circles about an imminent change of guard.



"The party gave me a golden opportunity to serve this state for four years. I had never thought that I would get such an opportunity. The party has now decided that the opportunity to serve as CM should be given to someone else now," said Rawat in Dehradun after meeting governor.



On Monday evening, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J.P. Nadda, National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh discussed the political development in the hill state.

BJP National General Secretary and state in-charge, Dushyant Gautam was part of discussion. Meeting was called after several MLAs questioned Rawat's style of functioning.

"Bureaucracy is getting more powerful and voices of elected representatives are unheard," said a party member from Uttarakhand, IANS reported.

On Saturday, the BJP leadership sent former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and Gautam as observers to meet state leaders and get a feedback. "Both the leaders met the members of the core committee and took their opinion. Report was submitted to BJP leadership," said a party insider.

It is learnt that the report mentioned that it will be difficult for the party to win the next year state assembly polls with Rawat as the face of BJP.

"Even the BJP's central leadership has admitted that its present government in the state could not do much. No matter who they bring now they will not come back to power in 2022," said former CM and Congress leader Harish Rawat.