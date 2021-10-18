Uttarakhand has now become a political arena of turncoats: Here's why?

Just a month before the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, then irrigation minister Yashpal Arya, a prom­inent Dalit face in the Congress, had joined the BJP. Arya’s entry into the BJP had dealt a big blow to the Congress, then the ruling party in the state, already reeling from the shock of the desertion by 10 MLAs, who too had joined the BJP a year earlier.

In the elections, the Congress was reduced to a paltry 11 in the 70-member House as it faced the biggest humiliating defeat in the hill state. And the BJP won with a brute majority of 57 seats. After the formation of the ...