Vajpayee's name will be forever linked to Indo-French friendship: France

The Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs has extended condolences on the demise of former Prime Minister

"It was with deep grief that we learnt of the demise of former Indian Prime Minister France offers its condolences to his family as well as the Indian authorities and people," France said in a statement on Friday.

France remembered Vajpayee as a poet, politician and a visionary whose name will be forever linked to Indo-France friendship.

"Poet, politician, visionary, he left his mark on India's history. His name remains linked to the Indo-French friendship, which he shaped by launching the strategic partnership that has united our two countries since 1998," read the statement.

The former prime minister breathed his last on Thursday after a prolonged illness at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS). He was 93.

He served as the Prime Minister of India between 1996 and 2004 in three non-consecutive terms.