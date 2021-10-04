Why Capt Amarinder Singh may have to fight a different war to stay relevant

Soldiers don’t die. They fade away. Never was the saying more apt. As Amarinder Singh, former chief minister of Punjab, prepares himself for another political battle, he can have new allies but may find himself fighting to stay relevant.

But of course, all this is contingent on the plans of an old soldier. He is on his way out of the Congress. That Amarinder is bitter about the way the Congress has treated him is no secret. That the Congress would shed no tears if the Maharaja of Patiala walked out of the party was also patently clear from statements made by party manager Harish Rawat ...