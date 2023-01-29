Will always fight for women empowerment: CM Dhami on 30% reservation bill

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that the decision to implement 30 per cent reservation in jobs for women in the state was very "a difficult one" and achieved after a long legal struggle in the Supreme Court.

"I had always maintained that we will fight for women's empowerment," Pushkar Singh Dhami said at a "Thanksgiving Ceremony" at Mukhya Sevak Sadan in the state.

CM Dhami further said that the Supreme court has its own rules and regulations. Arguements and discussions took place on different matters in the court. "Then a decision is announced".

Earlier in the month, Dhami congratulated the women of the state and appreciated them for their hard work and sacrifice.

"When High Court put a stay on the bill, we decided to fight against the order and took the matter to the Supreme Court. This is a victory for every woman. I congratulate every mother and sister for this victory and appreciate them for their contribution, sacrifice and hard work," Dhami told ANI earlier in the month.

Earlier in November, the Supreme Court, in an interim order, stayed the High Court order which had put on hold the government's decision to provide 30 per cent reservation to women domiciled in in State civil services.

A bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer and V Ramasubramanian also issued notice on the Uttarakhand government's plea which challenged the August 24 order of the High Court.

The Raj Bhavan later approved the bill, which has now been shaped into a law. In the last assembly session, CM Dhami took an initiative to enact a law for reservation in jobs for women which was later approved by the House.

