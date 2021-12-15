Will defeat BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says Mamata Banerjee

-
ALSO READ
I-Day LIVE: Delhi CM announces 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' for govt schools
Mamata meets PM Modi in Delhi, demands more vaccines and medicines
Lakhs of crores of rupees donated to PM-CARES, where is that money: Mamata
PM Modi speech highlights: 'Our vaccination campaign has no VIP culture'
'We are not Taliban State'; Court junks bail application in hate speech
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that the Trinamool Congress will defeat the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls due in 2024, and claimed that the saffron party would face similar drubbing that it had tasted in the last assembly polls in the state.
While addressing a rally for the December 19 Kolkata Municipal election (KMC) at Phoolbagan area in the city, Banerjee said her sole aim after returning to power for the third consecutive term in the state is to bring industry and generate jobs.
"During the assembly polls, we have seen the campaign that the BJP had unleashed in the state. Everybody was afraid of it. But the people of the state defeated them. What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow. We will defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It will meet the same fate as it had faced in the last assembly polls," he said.
Banerjee, while speaking on her government's vision in her third tenure, said her main aim is to "bring industry and generate jobs" in the state.
The TMC leader asked the TMC's candidates in the KMC polls to work for the people and ensure that their grievances related to civic issues are addressed at the earliest.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU