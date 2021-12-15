Will defeat BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister on Wednesday asserted that the Trinamool Congress will defeat the BJP in the next polls due in 2024, and claimed that the saffron party would face similar drubbing that it had tasted in the last assembly polls in the state.

While addressing a rally for the December 19 Kolkata Municipal election (KMC) at Phoolbagan area in the city, Banerjee said her sole aim after returning to power for the third consecutive term in the state is to bring industry and generate jobs.

"During the assembly polls, we have seen the campaign that the BJP had unleashed in the state. Everybody was afraid of it. But the people of the state defeated them. What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow. We will defeat the BJP in the 2024 polls. It will meet the same fate as it had faced in the last assembly polls," he said.

Banerjee, while speaking on her government's vision in her third tenure, said her main aim is to "bring industry and generate jobs" in the state.

The TMC leader asked the TMC's candidates in the KMC polls to work for the people and ensure that their grievances related to civic issues are addressed at the earliest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)