Sonia Gandhi meets Opposition leaders to chalk out common strategy

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met opposition leaders of DMK, NC, Shiv Sena, NCP to chalk out parliamentary strategy and how the like minded parties can work together. The meeting comes in response to Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee who categorically said that there is no UPA now.
The leaders present in the meeting include Sharad Pawar, T.R. Baalu, Farooq Abdullah and Sanjay Raut.
Rahul Gandhi was also present in the meeting.
After the meeting, Baalu said, "we discussed the suspension of the MPs from Rajya Sabha," while Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference said that a consensus has been built to devise common strategy to move forward.
"We talked about the current state of the nation and how we can work together and move forward in the interest of the nation," Abdullah added.
The crucial meeting of Sonia Gandhi comes on the day when opposition took out a march on the issue of suspension of the MPs. In the meeting it has been decided that the MPs will not offer apology as the government has demanded from them.
The like minded opposition leaders of both the houses of Parliament met in the office of Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. The opposition leaders took out a march in solidarity with the suspended MPs.
The opposition and the government are on loggerheads on the issue and on Monday the upper house witnessed disruptions with opposition demanding revocation of the suspension.
--IANS
miz/skp/
