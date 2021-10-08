Will gherao PM's residence if Lakhimpur culprits not held in 7 days: Azad

-
ALSO READ
Covid surge: PMO's top priority is to prevent reverse migration of workers
Mumbai rains: PMO announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for kin killed in mishaps
Strong Indo-Japan ties augur well for entire world: Modi after meeting Suga
ISMA again writes to PMO urging it to increase minimum sale price of sugar
Prime Minister Modi to interact with woman self-help groups on Thursday
-
Azad Samaj Party chief and Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad on Friday said he and his supporters will gherao the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here if the culprits of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident are not arrested within seven days.
The prime minister should talk to farmers, go to Lakhimpur Kheri and meet family members of slain farmers, he demanded.
"The prime minister tweets on every issue but he is yet to react on the killing of the farmers. The culprits are roaming free. We will gherao the PM's residence if the culprits are not arrested within seven days," Azad said at a press conference here.
The Dalit leader compared the Lakhimpur Kheri incident to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, and asserted it will have huge repercussions in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections next year.
Azad alleged there is no law and order in Uttar Pradesh and demanded that the CM tender his resignation.
He also supported the demand for a caste census, saying it will help ascertain the percentage of neglected sections of society.
Eight people were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Sunday. Of the eight, four were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.
The other four were two BJP workers, a driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra and Raman Kashyap, a journalist working for a private television channel.
An FIR under section 302 of IPC (murder) has been registered against the Union minister's son, Ashish Mishra, and others in connection with the incident at the Tikonia police station but no arrest has been made so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU